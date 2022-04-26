Analyzing Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ)

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Azenta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Azenta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Azenta and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azenta 14.57% 8.87% 6.58% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Azenta and Katy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azenta 0 0 3 0 3.00 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azenta currently has a consensus target price of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. Given Azenta’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azenta and Katy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azenta $513.70 million 11.14 $110.75 million $1.72 44.40 Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Summary

Azenta beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting; and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data management, virtualization and visualization of sample collections. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

About Katy Industries (Get Rating)

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

