Analyzing Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Retail Value alerts:

85.7% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Retail Value shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Retail Value and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00 Claros Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Retail Value presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.64%. Given Retail Value’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value -17.12% -9.46% -5.63% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $22.04 per share. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Retail Value pays out -2,592.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $55.66 million 0.00 -$17.70 million ($0.85) N/A Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Value.

Summary

Retail Value beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value (Get Rating)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.