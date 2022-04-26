AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $649.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.12. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.