Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Andersons to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Andersons stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. Andersons has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,250. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 93,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1,721.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 42,123 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANDE. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

