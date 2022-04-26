Andrew Mark Perlmutter Sells 2,466 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Mark Perlmutter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $20,790.90.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 405,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $863.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.99.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

