Anglo American (NGLOY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/22/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 3,200 ($40.79) to GBX 3,000 ($38.24).

4/22/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 3,450 ($43.97).

4/20/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($53.53) to GBX 4,400 ($56.08).

4/5/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,300 ($54.80).

3/29/2022 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/28/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,800 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($40.79).

3/18/2022 – Anglo American is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,100 ($52.26).

3/9/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 4,300 ($54.80).

2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($36.96) to GBX 3,050 ($38.87).

2/25/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($44.61) to GBX 3,600 ($45.88).

Anglo American stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

