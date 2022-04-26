Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,200 at BMO Capital Markets

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,200 ($53.53) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,300 ($54.80) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 4,300 ($54.80) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,352.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 731,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

