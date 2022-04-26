Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.67.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth $239,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AON by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AON by 21.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. AON has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.90 and a 200 day moving average of $299.56. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AON will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

