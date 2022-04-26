APA (NYSE:APA) PT Raised to $52.50

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.50 to $52.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

APA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,525. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

