Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,330,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 594,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

