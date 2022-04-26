Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.