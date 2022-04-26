Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Apollo Endosurgery has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $227.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

