AppHarvest (APPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. AppHarvest has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. On average, analysts expect AppHarvest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APPH stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.54. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $451.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

