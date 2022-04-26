Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

APPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

APPN stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.37. 415,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,681. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $149.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 444,850 shares of company stock worth $23,982,184. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Appian by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Appian by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Appian by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Appian by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

