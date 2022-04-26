Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.
APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE APTV opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.
