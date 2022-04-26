Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
