Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

