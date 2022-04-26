ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

