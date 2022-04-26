ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.69. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

