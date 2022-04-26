Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.13 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.76 by $3.13, RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $131.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $175.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

