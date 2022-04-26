Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

