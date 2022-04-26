Arconic (ARNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Arconic has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.20). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,130. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 18.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

