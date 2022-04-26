Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE ACA traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 201,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,244. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $65.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,469,000 after buying an additional 275,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,619,000 after buying an additional 183,190 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,797,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,727,000 after buying an additional 169,334 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,581,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,343,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcosa (ACA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.