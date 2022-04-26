Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

ASC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.64. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

