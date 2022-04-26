Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after acquiring an additional 989,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,942,000 after acquiring an additional 644,214 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.73%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

