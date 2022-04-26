Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $743.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.