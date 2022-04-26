Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. 646,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,552. The company has a market cap of $722.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 261.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.2% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 135,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,320 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,237 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

