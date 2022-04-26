Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

ARGO traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 183,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

