Arhaus, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARHS) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 3rd

Arhaus’ (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Arhaus had issued 12,903,226 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $167,741,938 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Arhaus’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Arhaus stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

