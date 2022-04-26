Arhaus, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARHS) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 3rd

Arhaus’ (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 3rd. Arhaus had issued 12,903,226 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $167,741,938 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Arhaus’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.
Arhaus stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 18.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 218,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arhaus (ARHS)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.