Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.17.
ATZ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of ATZ stock traded down C$2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.47. 192,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.27. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$28.70 and a twelve month high of C$60.64.
Aritzia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
