Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. 837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

