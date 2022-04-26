Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.29.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZ stock traded down C$2.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 187,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.27. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 36.34. Aritzia has a one year low of C$28.70 and a one year high of C$60.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.88, for a total transaction of C$588,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$588,771. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total transaction of C$841,864.50. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,039 over the last quarter.

Aritzia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.