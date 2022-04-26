Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$64.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.29.
Shares of ATZ stock traded down C$2.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 187,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.27. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 36.34. Aritzia has a one year low of C$28.70 and a one year high of C$60.64.
Aritzia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
