Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 258,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.16. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.