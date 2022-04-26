Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.110-$1.150 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 159,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,992,000 after buying an additional 128,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 76,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.