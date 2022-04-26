Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215-$1.255 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

AWI stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.67.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.