Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.200 EPS.

AWI stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

