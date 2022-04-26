Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $41.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $181,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
