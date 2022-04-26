Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.
AX.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,117,267.95.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
