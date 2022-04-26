Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.79.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,870,000 after purchasing an additional 502,899 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,289,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.74%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

