Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arvinas by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 896.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

