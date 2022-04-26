Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will post $5.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.97 million and the lowest is $4.39 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $900,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 554.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $49.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.10 million to $65.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $187.94 million, with estimates ranging from $70.66 million to $297.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.91.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $96.97 and a 1-year high of $178.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

