Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($16.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

AHT opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The firm has a market cap of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 477.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.