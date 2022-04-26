Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($16.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AHT opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The firm has a market cap of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72.
Several research firms recently commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
