ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,135.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($49.07) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($70.10) to GBX 4,100 ($52.26) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.06) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.