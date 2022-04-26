Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 248,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $847.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

