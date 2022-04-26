ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ASAZY):

4/25/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 330 to SEK 320.

3/22/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 290 to SEK 285. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from SEK 314 to SEK 305. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

