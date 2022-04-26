Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

