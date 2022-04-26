Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

ABF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.31) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($34.41) to GBX 2,500 ($31.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,478.33 ($31.59).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,544.50 ($19.69) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,389 ($30.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,729.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,869.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

