Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABF. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.31) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($34.41) to GBX 2,500 ($31.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,478.33 ($31.59).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,566 ($19.96) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,389 ($30.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,729.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,869.93. The company has a market capitalization of £12.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

