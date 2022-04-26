Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.80

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,556.67 ($19.84) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,729.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,869.93. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,389 ($30.45).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($34.41) to GBX 2,500 ($31.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.31) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,478.33 ($31.59).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

