Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases $27,100.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00.

NYSE:AC traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 33,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

