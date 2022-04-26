Assurant (AIZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $187.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

